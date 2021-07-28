 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Memorial Industrial School Road reopens in northern Forsyth after Feb. 2020 washout
0 Comments
top story

Memorial Industrial School Road reopens in northern Forsyth after Feb. 2020 washout

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Memorial Industrial School Road Washed Away

Part of Memorial Industrial School Road near Trick-Um Creek has washed away after heavy rains on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Germanton.

 Allison Lee Isley/Journal

The washed-out section of Memorial Industrial School Road has reopened after repairs to remedy shoulder erosion that forced the road to close in February 2020.

Important access road for Horizons Park is reopen in Forsyth County

The N.C. Department of Transportation said contractors have reopened the road a week ahead of schedule. The road is an important link for people who use Horizons Park.

COVID-19 along with difficulty in securing some right-of-way delayed the start of repairs, which did not begin until spring this year.

Workers had to build a stone retaining wall beside the creek, install new guardrails, resurface the road and put down the new pavement markings.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The road passes through some tight but scenic turns as it makes its way along Trick-Um Creek. The part of the road that was washed out is on the west end of Memorial Industrial School Road just before it intersects with Germanton Road. 

During the closure, everyone using Horizons Park had to get on Memorial Industrial School Road from its eastern end off Red Bank Road.

Severe flooding on Feb. 6, 2020, caused severe shoulder erosion on the part of the road beside Trick-um Creek.

Last fall, Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said that although the road had been cleared for repair the previous March, the time required for planning and design delayed the project until the revenue effects of the pandemic slowed work on many projects — including this one.

Ivey said acquiring right-of-way then caused a further delay in the start of construction. However, Ivey said he was pleased that the road was being finished ahead of the revised completion date of Aug. 6.

"This is an important road for citizens in this area, and we are glad the project was completed early," Ivey said.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him
Crime

Lawsuit: Wilkes doctor threatened to release secret recordings if nurse didn't have sex with him

A prominent Wilkes County doctor is accused of trying to blackmail a nurse into having sex with him. According to a federal lawsuit, Dr. Jon Wesley Thompson told the nurse he had potentially damaging audio and video recordings of her that he would release if she did not agree to have sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. The woman is seeking more than $525,000 in damages. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News