Memorial Industrial School Road reopens in northern Forsyth after Feb. 2020 washout

The washed-out section of Memorial Industrial School Road has reopened after repairs to remedy shoulder erosion that forced the road to close in February 2020.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said contractors have reopened the road a week ahead of schedule. The road is an important link for people who use Horizons Park.
COVID-19 along with difficulty in securing some right-of-way delayed the start of repairs, which did not begin until spring this year.
Workers had to build a stone retaining wall beside the creek, install new guardrails, resurface the road and put down the new pavement markings.
The road passes through some tight but scenic turns as it makes its way along Trick-Um Creek. The part of the road that was washed out is on the west end of Memorial Industrial School Road just before it intersects with Germanton Road.
During the closure, everyone using Horizons Park had to get on Memorial Industrial School Road from its eastern end off Red Bank Road.
Severe flooding on Feb. 6, 2020, caused severe shoulder erosion on the part of the road beside Trick-um Creek.
Last fall, Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said that although the road had been cleared for repair the previous March, the time required for planning and design delayed the project until the revenue effects of the pandemic slowed work on many projects — including this one.
Ivey said acquiring right-of-way then caused a further delay in the start of construction. However, Ivey said he was pleased that the road was being finished ahead of the revised completion date of Aug. 6.
"This is an important road for citizens in this area, and we are glad the project was completed early," Ivey said.
336-727-7369