Memorial Industrial School Road reopens in northern Forsyth after Feb. 2020 washout

The washed-out section of Memorial Industrial School Road has reopened after repairs to remedy shoulder erosion that forced the road to close in February 2020.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said contractors have reopened the road a week ahead of schedule. The road is an important link for people who use Horizons Park.

COVID-19 along with difficulty in securing some right-of-way delayed the start of repairs, which did not begin until spring this year.

Workers had to build a stone retaining wall beside the creek, install new guardrails, resurface the road and put down the new pavement markings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The road passes through some tight but scenic turns as it makes its way along Trick-Um Creek. The part of the road that was washed out is on the west end of Memorial Industrial School Road just before it intersects with Germanton Road.

During the closure, everyone using Horizons Park had to get on Memorial Industrial School Road from its eastern end off Red Bank Road.

Severe flooding on Feb. 6, 2020, caused severe shoulder erosion on the part of the road beside Trick-um Creek.