Mental health advocates say North Carolina headed toward crisis in mental-health care. Ask lawmakers for help.

None of the bills had been addressed in committee as of Monday.

Primary sponsors of all four bills are Rep. John Autry, D-Mecklenburg, and Cynthia Ball, D-Wake. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, is a primary sponsor on three of the bills.

The bills reflect a grassroots effort involving mental health care that “is shifting from authoritative approaches to more responsive ones that engage individuals more effectively and with greater safety,” said Laurie Coker, a Forsyth County behavioral health advocate and staff member at Green Tree Peer Support of Winston-Salem.

Autry and Ball said in a joint statement in May that behavioral health advocates “have long been concerned about the overuse of involuntary commitment.”

“Its growing use since 2009 has caused concern about how the mentally ill are treated.”

Autry and Ball said that “research and best practices demonstrate less coercive responses are more beneficial.”

Part of the inspiration for the bills comes from a group of peer advocates mining the data from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts to learn how many involuntary commitments happened by county from 2009 to 2018.