The exchange of text messages on a languid Sunday seemed odd.

Even for Winston-Salem.

A nude woman dancing outside police station on Cherry Street … Maybe some sort of protest?

A judge allowed the state’s new, restrictive abortion law to go into effect the previous day, so that theory didn’t seem all that far-fetched. Stranger things happen all the time in this city.

As it turns out, this was neither a performative act nor protest. Some poor soul had experienced a mental-health issue in a very public place.

The official response, however, was something radically new.

Instead of reflexively sending uniformed patrol cops, dispatchers had the option to send mental-health professionals instead.

Rescue plan money

City officials announced earlier this year the creation of the Behavioral Evaluation and Response (BEAR) team to offer an alternative in responding to non-violent mental health calls.

Winston-Salem opted to use $700,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds as seed money.

It joined Greensboro and other North Carolina cities in looking for something different to help deal with a public-health crisis.

Other cities send mental-health professionals along with first responders; Winston-Salem’s BEAR team is a standalone group of counselors stationed at firehouses around the city.

Trained 911 dispatchers determine whether a call is safe and if a situation calls for mental-health workers before sending them as first-responders in their own right.

“Police officers are very well trained,” said assistant city manager Patrice Toney earlier this year. “They’re trained for de-escalation, but they cannot be everything to every situation.”

A 2021 study conducted with a nonprofit research institute analyzed data and found 37 percent of 911 calls made in the city had some connection to a mental-health issue. Coming after the death of George Floyd, it had become obvious that new ways of thinking were needed.

In May 2021, more than 100 mental-health professionals signed a petition asking for alternatives.

The city does nothing without documentation, and the wheels were set in motion. After earmarking the grant, officials set about establishing new protocols and hired Kristin Ryan as the BEAR team director.

Once six other counselors and mental-health professionals were hired and training completed, BEAR opened for business in May. That’s enough time to get an initial read on how the program is working.

“It’s gone better than expected,” Ryan said last week. “You never know when you’re starting something up how it will go.”

Raw statistics justify the initiative. “I just did the numbers (Wednesday),” she said. “We’ve had 402 calls since May 15.”

Sorting them out will take additional time. Each call is different.

Some involve anxiety and/or stress. Others are rooted in drug abuse, psychosis or other acute mental-health crises. Still others, Ryan said, are medical issues that present themselves as mental-health problems.

“It really depends on the situation,” Ryan said. “Sometimes (counselors are) needed to de-escalate, and sometimes it is a crisis intervention. Sometimes it requires further treatment, and we help find providers that meet someone’s needs the best.”

One thing that does stand out in the early analysis: a noticeable number of older citizens who require help.

“A large volume of our calls are about seniors,” Ryan said. “I came here from Florida, which as you know has a large population of retirees. (The number of calls involving seniors) is even higher here. I was surprised by that.”

Sales job ahead

Evidence of success is anecdotal so far.

Police, firefighters and EMTs report being relieved to have a ready resource to help deal with a particularly tricky aspect of their jobs.

“With some (first-responders) there was a feeling sometimes of not knowing exactly what to do,” Ryan said. “Others we’ve heard from have commented about the time savings.”

The bane of any patrol cop’s existence is paperwork, and in an age when finding — and paying — qualified people to do police work is increasingly difficult, any help is welcome. Having someone who knows straight away which providers best suit a patient is a huge help, too.

Then there are actual financial savings to tout.

“In addition to saving time, we’ll save (the city) money on transportation, too,” Ryan said. “Law enforcement was the only resource before.”

Now, with BEAR team responders working out of the city’s busiest fire stations, someone in obvious distress can be seen by a trained counselor in a matter of minutes.

Tweaking to schedules and shifting BEAR team members to areas with high call volumes is next.

After that comes the difficult part.

Starting a new initiative with a one-time grant is relatively easy. Convincing elected officials to pay for it in subsequent years could be another matter.

“It’s now up to me to show that we’re doing what we said we’re going to do,” Ryan said. “I’m confident the answer is yes. The need is there.

“I’m pretty sure we’re doing exactly what the community has called for.”