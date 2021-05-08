Mental health workers in Winston-Salem sign petition for alternative police responses

More than 100 mental health professionals have signed a petition sponsored locally in favor of what they call an alternative response to calls now handled by city police.
Signers of the petition say they favor a system that trains emergency dispatchers to figure out whether someone calling for help needs a mental health professional, a police officer, or both.
Selene Johnson, with the group Hate Out of Winston, sent copies of the petition to members of the Winston-Salem City Council and Mayor Allen Joines.
The Hate Out of Winston group has voiced support for many of the goals advocated by other groups such as the Triad Abolition Project that call for the reallocation of police spending to other programs.
Citing estimates that many fatal law enforcement encounters involve people with mental illness, the signers of the petition signal agreement with the assertion that professionals with training in how to deal with a mental health crisis can de-escalate incidents.
According to the petition, while police expect people to comply with their directions, "a person with mental illness or disability may not be able to comply with an officer's order."
The petition also asserts that because of "generations of trauma and systematic oppression," Black and Latino people can be impacted more by the presence of police.
"In my 28 years of experience working in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health, I have never carried nor needed a weapon, a taser, pepper spray or handcuffs, despite the fact that I have supported hundreds of people, including young adults, in behavioral crises," Johnson said during a recent meeting of the city's Public Safety Committee.
Assistant Winston-Salem City Manager Tasha Ford said the city has for months been a participant in a study that looks at how police respond in cases that involve mental and behavioral health issues.
That effort came about because of the controversies that arose in 2020 over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, Ford said.
"Anytime you have a debate around the use of force or how police respond to specific situations is a chance to look at the practices in your agency," she said. "The Winston-Salem Police Department has never shied away from that. We want to be the best we can be."
The study is being carried out by RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, and includes Winston-Salem along with Greensboro, Durham, Raleigh, Cary, Burlington and Rock Hill, S.C.
Ford said Monday's meeting of the city's Public Safety Committee will include an update on that study. City officials say that at this point they have made no specific recommendations on any possible changes to how police respond in Winston-Salem.
City officials say three cities in North Carolina — Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh — have what is called a co-response model, where mental health professionals respond alongside police in some cases.
The RTI study is an 18-month project that at this point involves the collection and analysis of data.
Johnson told members of the Public Safety Committee in a recent meeting that the time period of the study is too long.
The petition signed by the mental health professionals here voices strong opposition to having police and mental health professionals going out together on all calls involving mental or behavioral issues: They say some calls should be handled only by mental health professionals, and that the presence of police can make some situations worse.
Although the alternative response models have been advocated by groups professing to support the abolition of police departments, the petition sent to the city council members doesn't go there:
"Our goal is not to demonize law enforcement, but to address the fact that they are not properly trained to be the primary or most appropriate responders in all situations," the petition states. "There are times when law enforcement is the right professional, and there are times when they are the default professional, simply because of the existing system."
Council Member John Larson, the vice chairman of the Public Safety Committee, said there is wide agreement among city officials that the police are spending a lot of time on things they are not trained to do — including cases involving "mental health, domestic violence and homelessness."
But Larson said that he's troubled that the city is being asked to take on a function — dealing with mental health concerns — that properly belong to the county, not the city.
"I think the police would welcome having some kind of support that relieves them of sole responsibility of dealing with mental health," Larson said.
Forsyth County Manager Dudley Watts said that more officers than people realize have been through training to recognize and deal with behavioral issues.
"It has been on the radar forever and there is a lot going on in that area," Watts said. "The big push is crisis intervention training — it is very effective and trains an officer to understand what bipolar look like, versus drug or alcohol issues or someone who is just angry. Most city police have gone through this."
Ford said it's true that city police get the training to intervene in a crisis, but that some situations may require more expertise than the officer has:
"They are not mental health professionals," Ford said.
