Mental health workers in Winston-Salem sign petition for alternative police responses

"In my 28 years of experience working in the field of intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health, I have never carried nor needed a weapon, a taser, pepper spray or handcuffs, despite the fact that I have supported hundreds of people, including young adults, in behavioral crises," Johnson said during a recent meeting of the city's Public Safety Committee.

Assistant Winston-Salem City Manager Tasha Ford said the city has for months been a participant in a study that looks at how police respond in cases that involve mental and behavioral health issues.

That effort came about because of the controversies that arose in 2020 over the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota, Ford said.

"Anytime you have a debate around the use of force or how police respond to specific situations is a chance to look at the practices in your agency," she said. "The Winston-Salem Police Department has never shied away from that. We want to be the best we can be."

The study is being carried out by RTI International, a nonprofit research institute, and includes Winston-Salem along with Greensboro, Durham, Raleigh, Cary, Burlington and Rock Hill, S.C.

