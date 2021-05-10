Merchant victimized by theft conducts her own investigation, leads to charges

She said she called Winston-Salem police to report her findings, but the response was, again, less than what she hoped to hear. A friend arranged to buy some stuff and drove down. A photo of the "sales" vehicle — the license tag had been removed — was snapped.

This time, she called the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the people selling the store's stuff, confiscated it and started an investigation. “Then they loaded it up on a truck and brought it back,” Bublitz said.

The sellers, as it turns out, face a pile of pending charges in Davidson County for larceny, shoplifting and possession of stolen goods.

Problem solved, right? Not exactly.

Winston-Salem police returned that Friday, and acting on instructions from prosecutors, impounded Bublitz’ merchandise to use as evidence.

"A nightmare," Bublitz said. “The seed was shot. Couldn’t they just have taken pictures of it all and confiscated one or two (birdhouses) instead of taking it all?"

A different approach

On the Davidson County side of this saga, returning stolen items to their rightful owner is standard policy, said Chief Deputy Scott Craven, of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.