Merchant victimized by theft conducts her own investigation, which leads to charges

Heidi Bublitz wasn’t happy. Not one bit.
The incessant ring of the cellphone that woke her earlier than she’d intended started the downward slide. The news delivered by one of her employees immediately made it worse.
Someone had ripped off an early-morning delivery worth some $3,000 left on pallets behind her store, Wild Birds Unlimited on Hanes Mall Boulevard.
An array of decorative bird houses, feeders, seed and supplies for nature lovers had vanished into the early-morning ether.
What happened next, though, is what really ruined the rest of the day.
Feeling blown off by police, Bublitz and some friends did their own investigating. They tracked down the stolen goods themselves and arranged a meeting to buy some of it back.
“(The seed) has our name stamped all over it,” she said. “So we called him; he wouldn’t come to Winston-Salem. We had to go to Davidson County. And the whole time I’m thinking, ‘What a dumbass.’”
And that was just the beginning.
Not a criminal mastermind
Police reports, at least the ones released online, hardly ever contain anything useful.
This one was no different. The phrase “data omitted” was plastered all over, and it was initially marked “inactive.”
But the report did include a date (April 21), the time a patrol officer showed up (7:30 a.m. — about an hour after a store employee said he first called) and a description of one stolen item: bird seed.
Bird seed? Huh?
The problem with that thinking is the damage the theft did to a small business. Some $3,000 worth of crucial inventory, enough to classify the heist a felony. Worse, the shipment included a lot of hard-to-find, hard-to-stock items she was counting on having before Mother’s Day.
“It might seem like small peanuts, but I’m a small business,” Bublitz said. “This is my livelihood. We needed that stuff.”
After a patrol officer wrote down the particulars, Bublitz felt blown off. She thought a detective might follow-up since it was a felony. But that call didn’t come.
It was "only" a larceny in a city with thousands of property crimes each year. Nobody died or had a gun stuck in their face. Somebody would get to it when they could.
Instead of sitting by and stewing, Bublitz and a few friends fired up their laptops. It didn’t take long surfing Facebook Marketplace and yard sale sites to find her goods offered for sale in Davidson County.
Not exactly the work of a criminal mastermind.
She said she called Winston-Salem police to report her findings, but the response was, again, less than what she hoped to hear. A friend arranged to buy some stuff and drove down. A photo of the "sales" vehicle — the license tag had been removed — was snapped.
This time, she called the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the people selling the store's stuff, confiscated it and started an investigation. “Then they loaded it up on a truck and brought it back,” Bublitz said.
The sellers, as it turns out, face a pile of pending charges in Davidson County for larceny, shoplifting and possession of stolen goods.
Problem solved, right? Not exactly.
Winston-Salem police returned that Friday, and acting on instructions from prosecutors, impounded Bublitz’ merchandise to use as evidence.
"A nightmare," Bublitz said. “The seed was shot. Couldn’t they just have taken pictures of it all and confiscated one or two (birdhouses) instead of taking it all?"
A different approach
On the Davidson County side of this saga, returning stolen items to their rightful owner is standard policy, said Chief Deputy Scott Craven, of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.
“Unless it’s a firearm or a vehicle used in the commission of another crime and it’s needed for evidence,” he said. “If we know who the owner is, we attempt to get it to them as soon as possible.”
Bublitz, as mentioned, was not pleased. She called police brass and contacted Councilman Kevin Mundy. "I admit I blew them up,” she said.
Along the way, she said she was told that the police officer numbers are down markedly — enough so that it has an effect on prioritizing investigations.
Though police are reluctant for obvious reasons to admit that — or use it as an excuse — recruiting new officers and retaining experienced ones has become more difficult these days.
“We are down some, yes,” said Lt. Todd Hart, a community relations officer. “That’s nationally. All police departments are hurting in terms of recruiting and other things such as stress and being in the limelight.”
After deputies in Davidson County recovered Bublitz’ merchandise, Winston-Salem police made one arrest. Tara Denise Stevens, 42, was charged May 1 with felony larceny.
Additional charges are possible. She and a co-defendant face an array of similar larceny and shoplifting charges in Davidson County.
On Thursday, Bublitz got word of another development. Hart said investigators were working with the district attorney’s office to see about returning some of her merchandise.
She had hoped it would be returned by the weekend, but that didn't happen.
"It's things like squirrel-proof bird feeders. They're hard to get with the (pandemic)," she said. "We just want it back."
