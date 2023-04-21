Music, Cheerwine and moonshine. The region abounds with places to explore and new things to try this spring. Here's some daytrips to consider:

MerleFest

MerleFest, the annual celebration of American roots music on the last weekend of April, is special.

Always more than a festival, MerleFest has a downhome, folksy feel aided, in large part, to its refusal to sell alcohol. Children scamper, Frisbees fly, cloggers clog and the echo of string music played on big stages and under little tents reverberates around the campus of Wilkes Community College.

If you want to enjoy MerleFest at a relaxed pace, go Friday for the Kruger Brothers, Laura Boosinger, Lightnin Wells or Scythian. The crowd will start to pick up around 5 p.m.

Sundays are also generally laid back, especially up until early afternoon. This year's Sunday headliners are Tanya Tucker and Nickel Creek.

Wear your walking shoes. Part of the fun is crisscrossing the campus to check out the many acts. And often, the acts you've never heard before turn out to be the highlight.

Fried Apple Pie Fest

While usually associated with their harvest time in the fall, apples will be the centerpiece of an inaugural festival in Sparta.

The first Fried Apple Pie Fest will be May 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Alleghany County Fairgrounds, 1375 U.S. 21 North. Admission is free. The day will include music, kids activities and a fried apple pie contest.

Once in Alleghany County, you can hop on the Blue Ridge Parkway for a few miles where you may catch some spring blooms or stroll around Sparta's charming downtown.

Tweetsie Railroad

Everybody's favorite Wild West theme park in the North Carolina mountains opened for the season earlier this month.

The family-friendly park between Blowing Rock and Boone, which debuted in 1957, features classic rides including the Tilt-A-Whirl, Himalaya, Ferris wheel and carousel. Atop the most-do list is the three-mile train ride through outlaw country.

Cheerwine Festival

The annual Cheerwine Festival will be May 20 from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown Salisbury. The celebration of this uniquely North Carolina soda has been drawing thousands of visitors to Salisbury since it started in 2017 to mark Cheerwine's 100th anniversary. The free event will include live music (headliners have yet to be announced), a beer garden, food trucks and a kids zone.

Appalachian Trail Days

Each year thousands of hikers and fans of the Appalachian Trail descend on the tiny town of Damascus, Va., to celebrate trail life.

This year's festival will be May 19-21, which is about the time that people attempting to hike the entire Appalachian Trail will be walking through Damascus en route to Mount Kahtadin, Maine.

The festival includes vendors, clinics, live music and representatives from some of the top outdoor gear manufacturers.

The Virginia Creeper bike trail runs through town if you're interested in heading into the mountains.

Landsford Canal Spider Lily Blooms

A small section of the Catawba River comes alive in a carpet of white flowers from mid-May to mid-June at Landsford Canal State Park in Catawba, S.C., just south of Charlotte. The park claims it is home to the largest population of the rare Rocky Shoals Spider Lily. This colony extends for .75-mile across the 2,000-foot width of the Catawba. Paddling by kayak or canoe is the best way to see the flowers.

Emily H. Allen Wildflower Preserve

For a quicker outing, visit the Emily H. Allen Wildflower Preserve on the city's northside. Doing so will take some planning as the six-acre garden is open by appointment only.

Donated to the Piedmont Land Conservancy in 2014, the preserve teems with flowers in the spring and is home to 28 of the 35 known eastern North American Trillium and 30 species of ferns, according to the land conservancy.

Contact Janice Lancaster by email at jlancaster@piedmontland.org or by calling (336) 691-0088.

Dine on the Blue Ridge Parkway

The Bluffs Restaurant, located at milepost 241 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, will reopen for the season on May 26. One of the few places to grab a bite on the parkway, the historic restaurant is under new management, which will keep some of the favorite homestyle items.

This season’s hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Wednesdays.

While in the area, check out Doughton Park, within a stone's throw of the restaurant. The area includes a campground, picnic area and 30 miles of hiking.

Grandfather Mountain Lightning Bug Show

It will take a bit of planning and some good luck, but witnessing Grandfather Mountain aglow with synchronous lightning bugs is worth the effort.

The rare show of light will open to the public for a few days in the summer, but spring is the time to jump on reservations at Grandfather Mountain's nature park. Visit https://grandfather.com/fireflies/ for information on dates and ticket pricing. This event sells out quickly.

Photinus carolinus, the firefly that is the source of the excitement, was discovered on Grandfather Mountain by an N.C. State entomologist in 2019. According to Grandfather Mountain's website, it is one of the few fireflies in North American that can synchronize their lighting displays.

A Moonshine Hike and More in Elkin

Elkin will be having its annual North Carolina Trail Days from June 1-4 with a slate of activities that extend beyond hoofing it in the mountains.

There will be guided hikes for all range levels, including a one-mile wildflower hike and a more strenuous two-mile hike to some of the relics left behind by moonshiners at Stone Mountain State Park. There will also be a dedication to a new two-mile section of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, including a 52-foot-long bridge.

Trail Days will include activities for kids, a mural walk, food and live music.