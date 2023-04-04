High school students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools can expect to see metal detectors used more frequently in their buildings when they return from spring break on April 11.

The school system announced Tuesday that it is shifting some of its portable middle school metal detectors to high schools so that students can flow more easily through the metal detectors when they are in place.

Jonathan Wilson, the chief program officer of safety and security for the school system, said that the increased use in metal detectors is not prompted by any one event. Last week, a Winston-Salem Prep student took a gun to school and with him to a field trip at Forsyth Technical Community College, resulting in an hours' long lockdown and a massive law enforcement presence.

The school district long ago planned to use more of its 74 metal detectors at high schools, Wilson said.

"What you're seeing is an evolution of our safety plan," Wilson said. "This is not to alarm anyone."

Using grant money awarded last year, the school district gave each middle and high school two portable metal detectors to use at the principal's discretion.

Many of the metal detectors given to middle schools will be sent to high schools. They can be moved back to middle schools quickly when needed, Wilson said.

Wilson asked parents to be patient as the district works through the logistics of getting students through the metal detectors.

"There is a learning curve," he said.

The use of metal detectors will be random and unannounced. They have been used randomly at some schools already this year.

The school district has confiscated five firearms this year, according to school spokesman Brent Campbell.