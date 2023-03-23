A Mexican official in Winston-Salem on Thursday encouraged people to visit the country but advised them to check official travel warnings before visiting.

Claudia Velasco Osorio, the consul general of Mexico in Raleigh, spent part of the day in the city visiting with Mayor Allen Joines and officials with Winston-Salem Police.

At a short news conference, Velasco Osorio was asked about the killings of two Americans earlier this month in Matamoros, a Mexican border town. Two people survived the attack, including Eric James Williams, a Winston-Salem resident who is recovering from gunshot wounds.

The group of Americans took the trip from Lake City, S.C. to Matamoros so that one of them could have cosmetic surgery. A drug cartel is believed to be responsible.

U.S. State Department classifies the state of Tamaulipas, which includes Matamoros, as a "do not travel" zone.

"When a U.S. citizen travels to Mexico, they have to be very aware, and they have to follow the recommendations that the embassies give on cities," Velasco Osorio said.

Mexico is a huge country that millions of Americans visit each year, she said.

"Be aware, take care and go visit Mexico," said Velasco Osorio, who oversees the Mexican consulate for North Carolina and South Carolina.

Velasco Osorio decided to visit the city after meeting staff of the Human Relations/Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department and learning about its programs, which seek to strengthen civic engagement with members of the Mexican and Hispanic community, city officials said.