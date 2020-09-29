On-street parking tickets are coming back to Winston-Salem. Rules have been suspended in response to pandemic

Park now, while you can still do it for free.

Winston-Salem officials announced this morning that they will resume enforcing on-street parking rules downtown on Oct. 5, a Monday.

The parking rules, suspended in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, will require drivers to use parking meters or pay stations if present.

The city will enforce time limits on metered and unmetered spaces and issue parking tickets to violators.

City officials said that they will be placing notices on the windshields of vehicles parked downtown to let drivers know that the parking regulations are coming back.

The regulations were suspended in April as part of a broad suspension of non-essential city services.

