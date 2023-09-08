After handling hundreds of estate administrations over the years, I can assure you the best legal problems are the ones which never happen.

The tips in this third and final column on estate administration issues should help you take the best planning steps to avoid common problems in the administration of an estate.

Trusts

Think of a trust as a box or separate account. If you own a deeded interest in real estate, a revocable trust may be less expensive than the cost of a full estate probate administration and less time consuming and easier for your family to complete. Consult your financial advisor and get their advice. Also consider contacting the North Carolina Bar Association Lawyer Referral Service, where one can receive a 30-minute conference with an attorney regarding general legal questions for no more than $50. (919.677.8574.)

Trust vs. will

If your will was signed before 2013 and you have a so-called “bypass estate tax saving trust” that is no longer necessary, a streamlined, straightforward so-called “simple will” may be all you need.

Inherited real estate

This is an issue for many families in our area who grew up on a farm or in a family which owned acreage. This land is passed on to children — and to their children. Ultimately, the land is now owned by multiple individuals, some of whom may no longer live in the area.

Address the disposition of real estate when the major players (adult children, others) are alive and well. Otherwise, it will become much more complicated when family members die or move away from the area.

Consider contacting an experienced real estate agent who can help you work through the various issues to get the property sold, divided or otherwise disposed of in a productive way.

If you wait for the heirs to get their own lawyers in the mix because of old family rivalries, it is not going to be a happy, or inexpensive, ending. And it is certainly not what your parents or grandparents would have wanted.

Power of attorney

Has your general/durable/financial power of attorney been updated since 2017? It should be.

If you are not competent later when steps need to be taken to plan for your long-term care, alternatives of your agents are going to be limited without the necessary protections and expanded options provided by the 2018 changes in the law. Without these options, circumstances can quickly dissipate the assets of your estate.

Don’t forget

Consult your advisors and be sure your overall financial and planning house is in order, including beneficiary designations.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.