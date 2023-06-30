Several years ago, I wrote three columns about practical suggestions to reduce the estate administration process and how to save on legal expenses. I continue to get questions about these.

Over the next few columns, we will revisit some of those practical tips and suggestions to ensure a smooth estate administration.

The administration of a loved one’s final estate can often be more difficult, expensive and time-consuming than it needs to be. But if you follow these suggestions, it will simplify the process significantly, save you and your heirs on legal and processing expenses — and give you peace of mind.

Over the years, after being involved in hundreds of estate administrations, I can tell you the best legal problems are those which never happen. But it takes some understanding of how these problems, often with expensive steps to fix or minimize the consequences, can largely be avoided.

Here are some practical tips to ensure a smooth estate administration.

• Where is the will? You would be surprised at the number of people who pass away and their last will cannot be located.

Best practice: Your will should be kept in a secure place, and your proposed executor (the person who administers the estate) or a trusted family member needs to know the location. Otherwise, it won't do anyone much good.

• What happens if there is no will? The state, by statute, writes a will for you. If that happens, it's highly likely things might not work out favorably for you.

Best practice: Make sure you have a current will in place. Most lawyers can meet with you and have a will signed in a matter of weeks, days if necessary, and at a reasonable cost. But you need to make an appointment to start the process.

• What are the assets of the decedent? Sometimes an asset is discovered after the estate administration is completed (dividend checks on forgotten stock holdings, for example). The estate must be reopened, often at some considerable expense, further delaying the overall resolution of an estate, and it often takes a fair amount of time if notices to potential creditors must be run again.

Best practice: Have a list of your assets and be sure your loved ones or representatives know the location. Your financial adviser or lawyer can provide you with a straightforward form which will be easier to fill out with estimated values (which is ALL you need.) The process is much easier than you imagine. Trust me.

• What about burial wishes? Individuals may provide this information in their will or healthcare documents, but the will is sometimes not reviewed until after one’s funeral services. Any instructions regarding one’s burial plans, burial plots, choice of burial or cremation and funeral home of choice cannot be undone at that point.

Best practice: Burial wishes should be included in one’s healthcare power of attorney, and one’s plans should be fully known by family members ahead of time so there is a clear understanding of your wishes, and any advance planning you may have already done. (The purchase of a pre-paid funeral burial/cremation plan, for example.)

The next column will address other common issues in the administration of an estate and ways to reduce problems and unnecessary expenses.

Remember: An informed choice is a smart choice.