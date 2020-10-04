Mike Wells: What to know about the mediation of civil cases in NC

The chief justice of our state Supreme Court and some attorneys across the state were recruited to be on the committee. I was privileged to serve on that committee. And we travelled around the country to look at the best practices of many other states.

The model adopted by our state courts, which now is required to be followed in virtually all civil cases, is the result. In a civil case, the parties are almost always required to mediate the case, employing an agreed-to trained mediator before it can proceed to a trial by jury. And well north of 80%-plus of the cases are settled at mediation or shortly thereafter, saving the parties (and the taxpayers regarding courthouse expenses) untold sums of money, reaching a sure result sooner rather than later, and allowing the emotional toll of litigation to be behind clients rather than in front of them.

One of the best components of a mediated settlement is that the mediator is highly experienced in what happens if a case is tried in court. Many of them are retired trial judges or experienced litigators. So, the mediator has seen what really does happen when a case is not resolved. Which is why mediators do their job to nudge and push both sides to see the strengths of the other party’s case, and the weaknesses of their own case.