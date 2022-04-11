 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Military base could be renamed for Lawrence Joel. His name could replace a Confederate soldier's.

Lawrence Joel's name could soon be on a military base.

Joel's name is on a list released by The Naming Commission, the group assigned to rename military posts named for Confederates.

In addition to Joel, other names on the list include former President Dwight Eisenhower and Colin Powell.

Joel, a native of Winston-Salem, is the only person from the city to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

He was an army medic in Vietnam. During a battle in November 1965, Joel took care of his fellow soldiers, although he had been wounded twice during the battle.

Lawrence Joel

Lawrence Joel, an Army medic who was awarded the Medal of Honor, is shown in a March 9, 1967, photo.

He was credited with saving at least 13 soldiers. In addition to the Medal of Honor, Joel received the Purple Heart, a Bronze Star and a Silver Star.

Winston-Salem's Joel Coliseum is named for him. 

The bases slated to be renamed include Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort Benning in Georgia and Fort Hood in Texas.

The commission will select the final list and submit it to Congress by Oct. 1.

The renaming process is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Lawrence Joel

Lawrence Joel was an Army medic assigned to the 1st battalion of the 503rd regiment in the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 503rd Infantry during the Vietnam War.

