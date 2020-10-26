Minority business loan effort launches in Winston-Salem

Piedmont Business Capital was formerly called the Greensboro Community Development Fund, but Lester said the new name speaks to the wider footprint the nonprofit lender is trying to establish.

In Greensboro, Lester said, the nonprofit has a portfolio of more than 110 companies with $1.6 million in loans.

"These businesses range from service-based businesses such as a janitorial company, to businesses that are mom-and-pop main street stores," he said.

Lester said Piedmont Business Capital also has a portfolio of restaurants, adding that one advantage to companies that get the loans is that they can take advantage of "shared learning" to gain more experience in running their businesses profitably.

Piedmont Business Capital will be working with companies that get grants through another program announced in September called the Minority Business Enterprise Grant Program, which is coordinated through Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

That program has assembled $1.2 million that will be paid out in grants of up to $25,000 to assist businesses owned by Blacks and Hispanics.