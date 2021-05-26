Missing 13-year-old found safe, Winston-Salem police say

Update: Police in Winston-Salem say Christine Margaret Ralph has been located and is in good condition.

WINSTON-SALEM — A Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday for a 13-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night, according to a news release from Winston-Salem Police.

Christine Margaret Ralph is described as about 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and wearing a black T-shirt with "RALPH" in red letters and tan baggy pants, according to details from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

She was last seen at about 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Abbey Park Ct. and may suffer from cognitive disorders, officials said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.