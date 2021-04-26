 Skip to main content
Missing 14-year-old from Winston-Salem found safe in Greensboro, police said.
Missing 14-year-old from Winston-Salem found safe in Greensboro, police said.

Alyssa Dalton
Winston-Salem police have found a 14-year-old girl who had been reported missing. 

An Amber alert had been issued and is now canceled. Winston-Salem police had been searching for Alyssa Jewel Dalton, who they said has medical issues. 

In a news release Monday, Winston-Salem police said Dalton was found uninjured by N.C. A&T State University police in Greensboro. 

