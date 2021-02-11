Missing: 14-year-old girl who could be with an older man, police says

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem teen.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Jasmine Janae Anthony, 14. Police said the girl, who is also known as Emarionna Essence Gidley, has a disorder which can make it difficult to care for herself. She could be in the company of an older man, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anthony was last seen at 1211 Marne St. in Winston-Salem.

She is described as a black female standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. Anthony has medium blue and green hair with brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, bright red pants and black ankle-high boots, the center said.

Anyone with information about Anthony can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be contacted via the organization's Facebook page.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.