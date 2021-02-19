 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing: 14-year-old hasn't been seen since Feb. 11. Davidson County authorities fear she is with sexual predator.
0 comments
top story

Missing: 14-year-old hasn't been seen since Feb. 11. Davidson County authorities fear she is with sexual predator.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Savannah Grace Childress

Savannah Grace Childress

The search continues for a missing Davidson County teenager who authorities say could be with a sexual predator.

Savannah Grace Childress' father saw her last at 7 a.m. on Feb. 11 at their home on Canaan Church Road. At 8:35 a.m. that day, the 14-year-old logged off her virtual classroom at South Davidson Middle School, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

That afternoon, school officials alerted Savannah's parents that the she hadn't shown up to meet a younger sibling at the bus stop. 

Detectives investigating the disappearance later learned Savannah had been speaking online with an unidentified person. The sheriff's office said that the communications "were explicit in nature, and the conversations included what detectives considered to be 'grooming' techniques and practices, commonly utilized by sexual predators."

Savannah was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mount sweatshirt and Asics tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-249-0131, local law enforcement or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or report.cybertip.org

+1 
Savannah Childress

Childress
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pentagon chief urges reduction in Taliban violence

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News