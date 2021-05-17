 Skip to main content
Missing 16-year-old safely located
Missing 16-year-old safely located

JaLeya Rena McConnell

UPDATE: JaLeya Rena McConnell has been found in good health. The Silver Alert has been canceled.

Authorities are asking for help finding a teenager missing from Winston-Salem.

JaLeya Rena McConnell, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday, May 16 in the area of 4107 Eastwell Place.

She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 260 pounds and has braided hair and brown eyes. She was wearing an orange Nike hoodie, camouflage pants and black Nike Airmax shoes when she was last seen. She was also carrying a pink Adidas backpack.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for the teen, who is believed to have a cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about JaLeya’s whereabouts is asked to contact Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or en Espanol at 336-728-3904.

