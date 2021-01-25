Missing 23-year-old last seen Jan. 13. Winston-Salem police ask for help finding man.

Police in Winston-Salem are asking for help finding a missing man.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hugo Oswaldo Calderon-Chavez, 23, was last seen Jan. 13 in the 3500 block of Thomasville Road, He is a Latino male who is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 300 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen in a black -shirt, black pants and Timberland boots. Chavez could be driving a green Toyota Tacoma with an N.C. 30-day temporary tag with the number 26418346.

He could be in the area of Montgomery County or Wilson, police said.

Authorities also said Chavez has a cognitive condition. A Silver Alert has been issued in his disappearance. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or, en Espanol, 336-728-3904. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County on the organization's Facebook page.