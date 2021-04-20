Missing 69-year-old was last seen Sunday in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Police Department is attempting to find 69-year-old James Maceo Anderson, who was last seen Sunday in the area of Waughtown Street.
Anderson is a Black male who stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown eyes. The only photo available is an old one, and Anderson is now clean shaven, police said.
The 69-year-old has cognitive disorders, and a Silver Alert was issued in his disappearance by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.
Anyone with information about Mr. Anderson’s whereabouts should contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. The Crime Stoppers Spanish language line is 336-728-3904.