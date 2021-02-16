Missing Davidson County girl may be with sexual predator, officials say. Teen met person online, deputies say

A missing 14-year-old girl may be with a person she met online, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Before she went missing, Savannah Grace Childress had communicated on social media with a person. Those conversations, deputies said, were explicit at times and included language often used by sexual predators.

Savannah's mother, Nicole Childress, called Davidson County Emergency Communications on Feb. 11, saying that Savannah was missing. Investigators talked to Nicole Childress and her husband, Michael, and learned that Savannah was last seen at 7 a.m. that day by her father just before he left the house.

Savannah was wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse sweatshirt and black and neon green Asics tennis shoes.

The last known contact with Savannah was at 8:35 a.m. that day when she logged off her virtual classroom at South Davidson High School, the sheriff's office said.

Davidson County school officials alerted her parents when Savannah failed to show up at her bus stop to get her younger sibling that afternoon. Michael Childress went home at 4:20 p.m. and couldn't find Savannah.