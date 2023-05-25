Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A missing Forsyth County woman was last seen in Gastonia, state officials said, as they issued a silver alert and asked people to be on the lookout.

Jane Ladd Perdue, 59, went missing from the 1800 block of Lewisville-Clemmons Road. She is described as standing 5 foot 4 and weighing about 160 pounds. She was wearing white capri pants and a turquoise pullover.

Perdue was last seen in the Gastonia area and was possibly heading to Myrtle Beach, S.C. She was in a white 2014 Ford Escape with tag identification KFL-7802.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Ashley Conrad at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.