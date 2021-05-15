 Skip to main content
Missing man safely located; Silver Alert canceled
Missing man safely located; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: Ronald Ray Rubin has been safely located. 

ORIGINAL POST: Winston-Salem police are looking for a missing man who was last seen Thursday in the area of the 2100 block of Fiddlers Court, authorities said Saturday.

Ronald Ray Rubin, 69, was wearing a tan sweater with brown stripes, black pants and brown shoes, police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Rubin.

Rubin is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds, police said. Rubin has gray hair and a goatee.

Rubin may be driving a 2019 burgundy GMC Acadia Denali with N.C. license plate, JAN-7423, police said.

Anyone with information about Rubin’s whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

