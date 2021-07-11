Missing man safely located; Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE: Leonardo Francis Shipe has been located and is in good health, police said Sunday.

ORIGINAL POST:

Winston Salem police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, authorities said.

Leonardo Francis Shipe, 39, was last seen at 4:15 p.m. Friday walking away from 3333 Silas Creek Parkway, police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Shipe.

Shipe is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, police said. Shipe was last seen wearing a white bandana, a gray tank top, blue shorts and black shoes.

Shipe has blonde hair and blue eyes and walks with the assistance of a cane, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Shipe's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted through the Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717.

