Missing teen found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say Dequince Jeral Samuels II was located and is in good condition. The Silver Alert issued has been canceled.

***

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment, authorities said in a news release.

Dequince Jeral Samuels, II, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds, was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket with fur on the hood and black pants, according to a Silver Alert issued by the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons.

He was last seen in the 2500 block of Rosemary Drive in Winston-Salem, and may possibly be headed to the 900 Block of East Third Street, the alert stated.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.