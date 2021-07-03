Missing Winston-Salem man located

Update: Leonardo Francis Shipe has been located.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Leonardo Francis Shipe, 39, was last seen Friday at 3:11 p.m. walking away from 1040 Linger Road.

Shipe is 5 foot 10 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

Shipe has blonde hair and blue eyes and walks with the assistance of a cane.

A Silver Alert has been issued by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.