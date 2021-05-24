 Skip to main content
Missing Winston-Salem man may have been in altercation
Winston-Salem police say a missing man last seen at 2 a.m. on Saturday may have been in a physical altercation shortly after he was last seen, and are appealing for help in checking on his well-being.

The missing man was identified as Isaiah Trayvon Mitchell, 23, who lives on Brannigan Village Drive. He was last seen driving a silver 2016 Dodge Charger around 2 a.m. 

Mitchell's disappearance was not noticed until later in the day on Saturday, when someone who knows him became concerned for his well-being and reported him missing around 1:14 p.m.

Police said they would not at this time be releasing details about the altercation Mitchell may have gotten into.

Police said Mitchell stands about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black jeans and black flip-flop style shoes. 

Mitchell's car has the license plate number RAV-2608 and is missing the mirror from the driver's door. A large dent is also visible on the driver's door of his car.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 24

