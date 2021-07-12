Missing Winston-Salem mother and children found safe and sound

Authorities cancelled a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem woman on Monday after the woman and her four children were located safe and unharmed, Winston-Salem police said.
On Saturday, police had asked for people to help them find Heather Nicole Singleton, who was thought to be perhaps accompanied by her four children and operating a minivan.
336-727-7369
