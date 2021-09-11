Missing woman is found

This Silver Alert has been cancelled; Lisa Mauney has been located.

__________

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen Friday in the 900 block of Cloister Drive, authorities said Saturday.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Lisa Mauney, 28, the center said in a statement.

Mauney is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, police said.

Mauney has short brown hair and hazel eyes, the center said. Mauney was last seen wearing a gray top, gray shorts and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information about Mauney's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to Winston-Salem police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

