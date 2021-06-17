Missing: Woman last seen on True Love Lane in Winston-Salem

Police are asking for help locating 26-year-old Neva Faith White.

She is a white female last seen walking in the 2000 block of True Love Lane. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Her shoulder-length hair is half pink and half black, and she has tattoos on her arms and shoulders.

White was wearing a black dress with a silver sparkle design when she was last seen, said the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

It is unclear when that was.

A Silver Alert has been issued in her disappearance. Authorities say White has a cognitive disorder.

Anyone with information regarding White's whereabouts is asked to call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800, on the Spanish-language line at 336-728-3904 or on the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.

You can also text tips, photos and videos to the police Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717.