Missing woman was last seen getting on a Winston-Salem bus

Police are asking for help finding a woman Winston-Salem woman.
Brenda Gail Gothard, 49, was last seen getting on a Winston-Salem bus in the 3600 block of Old Vineyard Road around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.
She is 5 feet, six inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.
Gothard has cognitive disorders, prompting the N.C. Center for Missing Persons to issue a Silver Alert in her disappearance, police said.
Anyone with information about Gothard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. The Crime Stoppers Spanish language line is 336-728-3904.
