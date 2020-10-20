Missing Yadkin County woman has been found, Winston-Salem police say.

A Yadkin County woman who was last seen more than a week ago has been found, and Winston-Salem police say investigators don't suspect any foul play in her disappearance, according to a news release police sent out Tuesday.

Aja Breanna Shores, 24, of Boonville was last seen about 11 p.m. Oct. 9 at an apartment on Ferrell Court, which is in the southeastern section of Winston-Salem. She had been wearing a yellow jacket, black tights and black shoes.

Investigators said last week that they had talked to multiple people who reported seeing Shores as recently as Oct. 13.

"Those persons reported that she is in good health," police Capt. Steven Tollie told the Winston-Salem Journal. He said the police department's practice is to continue to investigate Shores' absence as a "missing person" until an officer can confirm that she is fine and is not in need of police or medical assistance.

In the news release after Shores was found, Winston-Salem police said that said the case has now been closed. Police provided no additional details, including where Shores had been found.

Shores' family members had been concerned because their attempts to contact her had failed. Precious Conrad, Shores' half-sister, told the Winston-Salem Journal that Aja Shores typically stays in contact with her relatives. Shores has three sons and a daughter, Conrad said.

