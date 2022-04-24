Mixed community response to pandemic keeps Baptist healthcare expert exhausted

Dr. Jessica Palakshappa, assistant professor of pulmonary, critical care, allergy and immunologic diseases at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

What lessons have been learned from year one to year two in terms of patient care, particularly during the delta and omicron surges?

This past year, we saw the addition of new treatments, such as immunomodulator therapy (for example, tocilizumab) for critically ill patients, as well as treatment options for patients at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 (such as a Paxlvoid).

While these additions to the treatment guidelines were welcomed, vaccines and boosters continue to be the most important part of protecting yourself from severe COVID-19.

I think we learned that all of the efforts we put in to talking with our patients, our families, and our communities about the importance of vaccination were efforts well spent.

I also think we realized this second year just how much the pandemic impacted all other aspects of health-care, from lower rates of routine cancer screening to more mental health symptoms and emergency department crowding.

How draining — physically, emotionally, spiritually, etc. — has the second year of the pandemic been compared with the first?

The second year was draining in a way that I honestly could not have imagined.

The first year I worried for my personal safety and the safety of my family and friends, but I remained hopeful with the development of effective vaccines.

This past year, I felt safer personally — though remained worried for my young children not yet eligible for vaccines — but I am completely exhausted in a different way from worrying about everyone in my life for so long, from repeatedly witnessing the suffering that occurs when someone is severely ill or dies from COVID-19, and from doing a job that, at times, felt very different from the job I had trained for.

I think this year left everyone with almost no reserve, and it made it hard for us as a community to really support each other like we all needed.

How has patient/relatives’ understanding of COVID-19 changed — the recognition it exists and how being unvaccinated contributes to a much larger risk exposure? Does there remain significant resistance to the realities of the pandemic?

I think most of us in health care have felt frustration this year at trying to convince others of the realities we were seeing in the hospital.

Resistance to vaccination certainly persists, but most adults in our area have been vaccinated, including many who were initially hesitant.

I am thankful for all of the health care personnel that talked with their patients and their families and friends about vaccination. I know those conversations were at times more work on top of an already intense workload, but it really mattered.

In fact, those conversations saved lives.

What has helped you and your family get through this second year?

Risking optimism, even though I was wrong more than I was right.

Planning trips even if we could not book them just yet or had to cancel them last minute.

There is something powerful about planning for the future. Reclaiming personal time when possible.

What more can be done to convince the unvaccinated to get vaccinated, or is there a resignation that the vaccination levels won’t get much higher?

I know that, for some, no evidence or argument will convince them to get vaccinated.

I think we focus on making vaccines easily accessible, pointing out misinformation when we see it, and addressing specific concerns when we hear them.

For some people, hearing from a physician or nurse that they trust may still make a difference.

What do you think the next 6-12 months hold in terms of the pandemic, patient care and hopefully finally getting a sustained break?

One thing I have learned this past year is that any prediction I make will almost certainly be wrong.

I am hopeful right now with warmer weather and improved hospitalization and case rates locally, but I also know we have seen things improve before only to worsen again and there is worrisome news about the state of the pandemic around the globe.

For now, I am focusing on spending time with the people that matter most to me.

In this moment, spring is here.

