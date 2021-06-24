 Skip to main content
Mixed drinks shot down — for now — by Forsyth commissioners. Move would help Westbend Winery host its July 4 party.
Mixed drinks shot down — for now — by Forsyth commissioners. Move would help Westbend Winery host its July 4 party.

Westbend

Walt and Sonia Breathwit, the owners of the old Westbend Vinyards, have built a new winery, brewery, and tasting house, and are bringing back the old vinyard as the Westbend Winery and Brewery.

 David Rolfe/Journal

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners rejected a move on Thursday to legalize the sale of mixed drinks throughout the county, turning aside by one vote a push to change the regulations to help a local winery sell mixed drinks during a planned July 4 celebration. 

June 24, 2021

At first, it appeared that the county board would approve the sale of mixed beverages, despite misgivings about the short notice.

But when it turned out that legalizing mixed drinks in the county would also legalize the sales in towns that have not already approved them, the effort foundered.

A motion by Commissioner Ted Kaplan to allow mixed drink sales throughout the county got the support of Kaplan and commissioners Dave Plyler and Fleming El-Amin. The other four commissioners, Richard Linville, Don Martin, Tonya McDaniel and Gloria Whisenhunt, voted in opposition,

Commissioners unanimously voted to reconsider their decision next Thursday, after county officials have had a chance to sample opinions in the towns that do not now allow mixed-drink sales.

Kaplan said during Thursday’s meeting of the county board that he had gotten a call from the owners of Westbend Winery and Brewery officials, who were worried about the fate of their planned July 4 celebration after a visit from state alcohol regulators.

The winery planned to sell mixed drinks during its celebration and had already purchased the liquor, Kaplan said. Then an officer with Alcohol Law Enforcement showed up, Kaplan said.

“The ALE people came by and said ‘you can’t do that,’ “ Kaplan told commissioners.

County attorney Gordon Watkins dug up an obscure provision in state law that allows a county to declare itself wet if more than two-thirds of the county’s residents live in cities or towns that already allow mixed-drink sales. Forsyth has four such places: Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Clemmons and Lewisville.

Watkins said that around 81% of the county’s residents appeared to be living in those places, and told commissioners they could go ahead and approve mixed-drink sales throughout the county if they chose.

Commissioners ordinarily brief items during two briefing sessions before voting on them formally, but voted on Thursday to go ahead and add the item on mixed-drink sales to their agenda for Thursday.

Commissioner Richard Linville complained that he hadn’t been given as much as a hint that Kaplan’s proposal was coming to allow mixed-drink sales throughout the county.

“I know things can come very quickly,” Linville said. “But would it have been a problem … to at least notify the commissioners even an hour before the time to talk about it?”

Commissioners Gloria Whisenhunt and Don Martin, who initially said they would back the change in liquor regulations, did a 180-degree turn and came out in opposition when Watkins said that the change would automatically legalize mixed-drink sales in towns that don’t allow them now: Bethania, Tobaccoville, Rural Hall and Walkertown.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

