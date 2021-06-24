Mixed drinks shot down — for now — by Forsyth commissioners. Move would help Westbend Winery host its July 4 party.

“The ALE people came by and said ‘you can’t do that,’ “ Kaplan told commissioners.

County attorney Gordon Watkins dug up an obscure provision in state law that allows a county to declare itself wet if more than two-thirds of the county’s residents live in cities or towns that already allow mixed-drink sales. Forsyth has four such places: Winston-Salem, Kernersville, Clemmons and Lewisville.

Watkins said that around 81% of the county’s residents appeared to be living in those places, and told commissioners they could go ahead and approve mixed-drink sales throughout the county if they chose.

Commissioners ordinarily brief items during two briefing sessions before voting on them formally, but voted on Thursday to go ahead and add the item on mixed-drink sales to their agenda for Thursday.

Commissioner Richard Linville complained that he hadn’t been given as much as a hint that Kaplan’s proposal was coming to allow mixed-drink sales throughout the county.

“I know things can come very quickly,” Linville said. “But would it have been a problem … to at least notify the commissioners even an hour before the time to talk about it?”

Commissioners Gloria Whisenhunt and Don Martin, who initially said they would back the change in liquor regulations, did a 180-degree turn and came out in opposition when Watkins said that the change would automatically legalize mixed-drink sales in towns that don’t allow them now: Bethania, Tobaccoville, Rural Hall and Walkertown.

