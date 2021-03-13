Mixed emotions mark arrival of one year of COVID-19 pandemic

The arrival of the one year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic is stirring an array of emotions as people try to process everything that's happened over the past year.
There have somber remembrances and prayers for the 11,622 North Carolinians and 352 Forsyth County residents — and counting — who lost their lives to one of the deadliest viruses in U.S. history.
And there's thankfulness that more than 95% of North Carolinians and Forsyth residents recovered from COVID-19, though many may face long-term complications from the disease.
And there's fear of the economic turmoil the pandemic has wreaked, shuttering businesses and putting thousands of people out of work.
Now, as more North Carolinians get vaccinated, many are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
The Journal asked local civic and elected leaders for their reflections on the pandemic and their thoughts about the future.
To a person, they believe the community will rebound, though it will take time and effort.
Businessman Don Flow said he hopes "that we are wiser about the risks, but we have not lost our optimism for the future."
Live and learn
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said he's glad to be basking in the proverbial light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.
However, he remains concerned that there's much recovery left to undertake over at least the next year, particularly K-12 students and small businesses and restaurants,
"Most of the changes we were forced to make are temporary, and we have slowly been able to get back to some level of normalcy," Joines said.
Joines issued Nov. 24 a COVID-19 declaration that authorizes city police and fire officials to enforce Gov. Roy Cooper's order requiring people to wear face coverings in all public places.
Winston-Salem officials said that penalizing violators will be done "as an option of last resort."
However, Joines' order authorized police and fire officials to issue citations for violations, which would be considered a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.
Those efforts have been rolled back partly with Cooper ending the statewide curfew and expanding public indoor and outdoor seating capacities.
"We have learned from the temporary measures we implemented, so it is possible that we will utilize some of those steps from time to time," Joines said.
Joines said that when it comes to socioeconomic recovery, "the city has not fully rebounded, particularly the hospitality industry."
"We need to continue to provide assistance and support to our small businesses. I am hopeful that we can use some of the most recently passed COVID relief funds to assist small businesses."
Joines expressed concern that segments of the local community are not planning to be vaccinated, whether out of medical concerns or wanting others to be vaccinated first.
"This is troubling to me. The vaccine clearly offers a solid path to shutting down the virus," Joines said. "I agree that the level of COVID fatigue is growing.
"I am hoping that the schools can continue to reopen and give our students more in class exposure. I am fearful that this past year will produce a drop in learning and especially to those marginalized students who have had trouble using the digital platform."
Overall, Joines said he agrees that there will be "a new normal" post-pandemic.
"People will tend to remain reserved, perhaps continuing to wear masks and socially distance," he said.
Adapting to change
Part of the pandemic's legacy will be the acceptance, if not immersion, of virtual ways of meeting and providing services to the elderly, said Sam Matthews, executive director for the Shepherd's Center of Greater Winston-Salem.
"Many of the changes we made last year will be temporary and are likely to remain in place for most of this year, such as full use of our volunteers, use of contractors for transportation, virtual programming for our Vital Living Program," Matthews said.
"We will likely use a hybrid (in-person and virtual) approach to many of our programs and activities offered through our senior center program well into 2022. Participation in all activities in 2020 exceeds that of 2019."
Matthews expressed his gratitude for alternative sources of funding helping to fill the gap from losing the nonprofit's major fundraising event in 2020 — the annual used book sale, which is being held in September this year.
In terms of Shepherd Center participants, Matthews said "we have experienced very little hesitancy in vaccine acceptance and are taking participants to appointments."
"We are also participating in efforts to see that homebound older adults receive the vaccine as soon as possible.”
Matthews said the biggest issue faced by participants has been social isolation.
"This has been exacerbated due to COVID-19 over the last year, and we have adjusted much of our focus on this issue.
"This overall fatigue is very noticeable and folks are eager to get back to some sense of normalcy."
Faithful support
The "Buy Local or Bye Local" marketing campaign by Greater Winston-Salem Inc. resonated with many members of the local community, said Mark Owens, the chamber's president and chief executive.
"Our community has gone above and beyond in buying local this year to support our small businesses," Owens said.
"Your support will remain important to the long-term success of local independent establishments."
Owens said he continues to believe a local silver lining from the pandemic will be more individuals choosing, or being allowed, to work from home.
He said in that scenario, Winston-Salem is very competitive in terms of cost of living and socioeconomic amenities for those not wanting, or not able to afford, living in Charlotte or the Triangle.
"We are constantly fielding new inquiries about location services in Forsyth County," Owens said. "Winston-Salem offers the opportunities and amenities you’ll find in bigger metros, yet has a lower cost of living."
Owens acknowledged that "the future of office work may look a little different, and that our downtown core may evolve to include more flexible working spaces as the trends for remote work continue."
"We do not believe that meetings and gatherings will remain virtual forever.
"People miss that face-to-face connection. When we see that community spread is safely eliminated, people will want to gather again. We’ll see larger events happen, and we’ll see the burden on our travel and tourism industry start to lift."
Not out of woods
The branches of the YMCA of Northwest N.C. "are anxiously awaiting the lessening of restrictions on wellness centers," said Stan Law, the nonprofit's president and chief executive.
"Although we are pleased to be able to operate our facilities, membership and program participation is only at 40% of pre-COVID levels," Law said.
"Until our participation numbers increase, it is possible some of the changes we’ve had to make along the way could stay in place for the foreseeable future.
"But whatever the new normal is, we will continue to serve our members and the community as we’ve done before."
Like most businesses, the YMCA has struggled financially during the pandemic after having its doors closed essentially for the first six months.
"Without our members and partners continuing to support us, there might not have been a Y in our community," Law said. "We did not qualify for the initial round of Paycheck Protection Program loans.
"While we are optimistic with the newest rounds of federal funding, the Y is not out of the woods financially.
"We expect that it will take us another two years-plus to fully recover financially from the pandemic."
Law said the YMCA has heard from members who said they "would hold off on coming back into the building until they and/or members of their household got the vaccination."
"Seeing so many more people get their shots makes us hopeful that more people will feel comfortable returning to the Y soon."
Nothing temporary, permanent
One of the biggest doses of reality dealt by the pandemic is "that nothing is temporary or permanent," said Richard Geiger, who has been Visit Winston-Salem's president since 2010.
"We’re literally in the mass gatherings business trying to convince meeting planners and sports event organizers to bring their conventions and sporting events here," Geiger said. "COVID-19 is the antithesis.
"Respectful of the safety and health precautions, restricting travel and gatherings isn’t a sustainable economic model."
Geiger said part of reviving the local hospitality and tourism industry means assuring meeting planner customers and their constituents "that every measure has been tackled to ensure their safety and health."
That includes adding audio/visual and technical enhancements because "we believe hybrid meetings will be the norm for the foreseeable future," Geiger said.
"Perhaps a positive aspect of the pandemic has been that we have taken a more concentrated focus on our area’s outdoor venues and recreational offering to better accommodate an increase in requests for outdoor meetings, weddings and leisure activities.
"We shifted our leisure marketing with an emphasis on outdoor things to do."
Even with those preparations in place, Geiger said "we don’t see full 2019 level recovery likely until late 2022 or 2023."
"As the vaccines roll out, so is the sentiment of feeling safer and being ready to travel.
"It’s how we built our new consumer leisure campaign 'Wait Lifted, Spirits Lifted' that we just launched last week.
"Initially, we’ll continue to see leisure travelers traveling with a two- to five-hour drive radius and smaller, more regional and increase in hybrid meetings."
Virtual is reality
Forsyth County government's reliance on virtual technology for meetings is likely a permanent part of the post-pandemic world, county manager Dudley Watts said.
"It's easy and efficient, and opens up opportunities for enhanced input and transparency," Watts said.
"The COVID impact is broad. Every department has modified operations in some way. Leadership is challenging everyone to normalize those things that have worked well.
"From a staffing perspective, the human services agencies' leadership and staff have rallied and remained strong through a long and tiring process.
The vaccine came at a good time because everyone could suddenly see the solution in the future," Watts said. "I think the community has responded well, but everyone is ready to see things get back to normal."
Watts said he envision a post-pandemic normal will feature "an exuberance as we get back to schools, dine in restaurants, churches and "normal' activities.
"I think the spring weather will help. I think we'll use technology more to connect us, but I expect that places will fill back up."
Education remains key
The pandemic has led to significant changes in how Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C. is training individuals trying to get back into the workforce or wanting to enhance their skill sets, said Sherry Carpenter, the nonprofit's vice president of workforce development services.
"Some employers are seeing the efficiencies of using telework, remote work and work from home options as permanent adjustments for certain positions," Carpenter said.
"However, these types of positions are not as readily available for entry-level job seekers or those seeking employment is service industries, health care, and similar jobs.
"Some job seekers may be left out of good opportunities if they have not developed the technology skills to work differently,' she said.
In response, Carpenter said Goodwill has seen "a significant increase in individuals seeking training in transportation and logistics, health care and information technology.
"Individuals have access to short-term training programs that lead to above-average wages," she said.
Carpenter said one of her long-term concerns is that some youth "may be disengaged or falling behind academically" because they are struggling to adapt to online learning.
As a result, they may not pursue post-secondary education and advanced career pathways.
"Our hope is that youth will be able to take advantage of programs and services that will help them mitigate these circumstances and/or regain skills in the school environment," Carpenter said.
"The long-term hope is that more individuals will re-engage in training for careers and in the job market, so that employers will have the labor force that is needed."
Rolling up sleeves
The pandemic has taught the local branch of The Salvation Army "the value of the move to a greater digital presence, and most of those adaptations will become permanent, said Bob Campbell, director of marketing and public relations for the nonprofit.
He cited as example the Boys & Girls Club shifted from after-school activities to all day care, including becoming a remote learning center.
"Our Christmas programs went digital as well, with all applications for Christmas assistance going online and our signature Red Kettle campaign combining traditional bell ringing with online “virtual” kettles.
"However, we do look forward to a return to in-person client interactions and the ability to allow volunteers and clients more access to our facilities," Campbell said.
Campbell said Salvation Army officials remain concerned for most of their clientele, such as those at the Center of Hope Family shelter — the only family emergency homeless shelter in Forsyth County.
"The various relief bills, and the eviction and utility cutoff moratoriums, have been a much-needed cushion to these individuals but for them, times remains hard," Campbell said.
"We prayerfully hope for an end to the ravages of the coronavirus, but we fear that many of the families and individuals we are privileged to serve will face a very long road back to any sense of normalcy.
When asked what a “return to normalcy” will look like, Campbell said "that’s the big question, isn’t it?
"Our world has been changed forever during this pandemic but, through our faith, we at The Salvation Army will persevere and do our utmost to continue to meet the needs of our neighbors, and keep 'Doing The Most Good.' "
Silver linings
Even with the pandemic's dire socioeconomic and health tolls, there are some silver linings to be gleamed, said Don Flow, chairman and chief executive of Flow Automotive Co. and a local business leader and entrepreneur.
"Regarding business, activities that were gravitating to an online engagement accelerated and we probably compacted three to five years into one year," Flow said.
"It seems highly unlikely that we will return to where it was.
"The question is have we plateaued or will this trend continue forward with the same rate of change? We will know a lot more 12 months from now about this," Flow said.
Flow said he is optimistic that society will achieve a vaccine rate "where it is safe for us to unmask, to engage one another in close proximity inside and outside."
In that scenario, Flow said "we will experience enormous energy coming into every aspect of the economy. This may well translate into a mini-boom that in essence catches up our losses from 2020."
Until that happens, Flow said "it will be extremely important that our small businesses, including our restaurants, have an opportunity to really participate in this.
"My fears are that they are not able to stay in business or hire back their people, and we lose momentum as a community."
"That is why I am hoping that for the next 90 days we do everything we can as a community to help these businesses have the opportunity to participate in the upside that is going to come."
Flow said to count him on being weary of COVID-19 fatigue.
"I don't know of a single person who is not ready for this to end," Flow said. "The challenge to all of us is to keep up our discipline for a little bit longer."
"My greatest hopes one year from now are that no one is at risk in our community from COVID, that masks will no longer be necessary, that we can be together safely everywhere that people gather, and that our restaurants, arts, entertainment, and sports have returned."
"That we cross the racial divide and work to make this an economic renaissance for the entire community, and people are hugging each other because they have really missed each other.
"Lastly, that we remember with gratitude all of the health care workers and essential workers that kept our city and economy working throughout the pandemic."
