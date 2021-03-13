Mixed emotions mark arrival of one year of COVID-19 pandemic

"That is why I am hoping that for the next 90 days we do everything we can as a community to help these businesses have the opportunity to participate in the upside that is going to come."

Flow said to count him on being weary of COVID-19 fatigue.

"I don't know of a single person who is not ready for this to end," Flow said. "The challenge to all of us is to keep up our discipline for a little bit longer."

"My greatest hopes one year from now are that no one is at risk in our community from COVID, that masks will no longer be necessary, that we can be together safely everywhere that people gather, and that our restaurants, arts, entertainment, and sports have returned."

"That we cross the racial divide and work to make this an economic renaissance for the entire community, and people are hugging each other because they have really missed each other.

"Lastly, that we remember with gratitude all of the health care workers and essential workers that kept our city and economy working throughout the pandemic."

