MLK Day celebrations, closings and changes

Martin Luther King Day celebrations:
- The 41st annual MLK Noon Hour Commemoration will be held at noon on Facebook Live. The event's speakers will appear on Zoom. The public can view the event by typing, MLK Noon Hour, on Facebook.
- The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem & Vicinity MLK Day Celebration will be 7-8:30 p.m. Monday online on Facebook Live; Zoom and enter meeting ID 949 7858 1460; or call 1-646-558-8656 meeting ID 949 7858 1460. The program will include testimonies from former MLK Scholarship recipients and a message preached by the Rev. Valerie Tate-Everett. She is the senior pastor at St. John CME Church, Winston-Salem. Free.
- The Rev. Jonathan Lee Walton will be the keynote speaker Monday for High Point University's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Worship Service. Walton is the dean of Wake Forest University School of Divinity. He will speak virtually at 11 a.m. at www.highpoint.edu/live.
- Winston-Salem State University, University of North Carolina School of the Arts, and Wake Forest University will commemorate MLK Day with a virtual read-in day. The 2021 Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Read-In Day will be held via Zoom from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. MLK Read-In Day celebrates King’s life and promotes his literacy and community service message. The program is open to children ages 4-11. Volunteer opportunities to be a reading buddy and help assemble and distribute kits are also available. If you have questions, contact Camry Wilborn at wilborcc@wfu.edu.
In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday today, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed.
- State offices will be closed.
- Federal offices will be closed.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
- Garbage and blue-week recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
- Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.
