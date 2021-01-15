MLK Day closings, changes and celebrations

The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem & Vicinity MLK Day Celebration will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday online on Facebook Live; Zoom and enter meeting ID 949 7858 1460; or call 1-646-558-8656 meeting ID 949 7858 1460. The program will include testimonies from former MLK Scholarship recipients and a message preached by the Rev. Valerie Tate-Everett. She is the senior pastor at St. John CME Church, Winston-Salem. Free.