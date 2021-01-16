 Skip to main content
MLK Day closings, changes and celebrations
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke at Wake Forest University in 1962.

 JOURNAL FILE PHOTO

Martin Luther King Day celebrations:

  • The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem & Vicinity MLK Day Celebration will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday on Facebook Live and Zoom. For Zoom, go to Zoom.com and enter meeting ID No. 949 7858 1460 or call 1-646-558-86560. The program will include testimonies from former MLK Scholarship recipients and a sermon by the Rev. Valerie Tate-Everett, the senior pastor St. John CME Church, Winston-Salem. Free.

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, the following closings and changes have been announced for Monday:

  • Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
  • Forsyth County offices will be closed.
  • State offices will be closed.
  • Federal offices will be closed.
  • Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
  • Garbage and blue-week recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
  • Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.

