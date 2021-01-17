MLK Day closings, changes and celebrations

Martin Luther King Day celebrations:
- The Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem & Vicinity MLK Day Celebration will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday on Facebook Live and Zoom. For Zoom, go to Zoom.com and enter meeting ID No. 949 7858 1460 or call 1-646-558-86560. The program will include testimonies from former MLK Scholarship recipients and a sermon by the Rev. Valerie Tate-Everett, the senior pastor St. John CME Church, Winston-Salem. Free.
In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday Monday, the following closings and changes have been announced:
- Winston-Salem city offices will be closed.
- Forsyth County offices will be closed.
- State offices will be closed.
- Federal offices will be closed.
- Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be closed.
- Garbage and blue-week recycling collections will be on a normal schedule.
- Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day.
336-727-7308