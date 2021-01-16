Mob rule, frontier justice no way to operate in a democracy

Members of the mob — those who actually breached the Capitol, defiled and defaced it — richly deserve the full weight of the justice system.

For the ringleaders, those who organized and those who egged it on, and the bloodthirsty, zip-tied, face-painted lunatics, 20 years for sedition, after trial and upon conviction, seems about right.

But what of the others? Hundreds, thousands, stayed outside the Capitol and on the National Mall behind barricades shouting and nattering on about easily disproved nonsense regarding stolen elections.

People like … Pete Zakamarek. He went, took some photos and posted them online. A caption read, "It's happening." In other photos, he was posing with a sign which reads “Area closed … by order of the United States… .”

Ill-advised and ill-informed, sure. But illegal? Absent a trespassing conviction or more evidence, that’s a reach.

Nevertheless, he was called out online, also free speech. His business, too. And shortly afterward, an electronic mob formed to act as police, judge and jury.

Zakamarek didn’t hide from the fact he was in D.C. on Jan. 6.