Mobile health clinic relies on trust, hand holding to care for patients

Making inroads into communities underserved from a healthcare perspective often requires literal and figurative hand-holding, according to an expanding local outreach initiative.
One Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist outreach strategy for those areas comes through a mobile clinic initiative.
Mobile, in this instance, translates into providing weekday services at select local churches, homeless shelters and community venues for individuals ages 13 and older.
Though the focus is on Forsyth County, some of the free services are provided in select surrounding communities.
During 2021, the clinic served more than 900 patients and participated in more than 1,500 healthcare events.
Part of the appeal of the mobile clinic is being able to spend 30 to 45 minutes with a patient "that helps build opportunities for relationship building and trust," said Rachel Zimmer, the clinic's founder and an assistant professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine.
"We do a lot of hand holding with our patients so we can ensure that they have what they need," Zimmer said.
"We try to assure them we are present to make their quality of life better as we can, rather than just examine them for what we think they need.
"That approach to care opens us avenues for trust, which can lead to longer conversations around mammograms, colon cancer screening, whereas they might not have felt comfortable otherwise," Zimmer said.
Background
The initiative represents a partnership between Baptist's Community Health Alliance, a service of BestHealth, the participating host sites and the School Health Alliance of Forsyth County.
The alliance is designed to help provide services to people experiencing barriers to health care, such as insurance and transportation.
The mobile clinic initiative was launched in November 2019 with a volunteer staff.
With additional funding becoming available in mid-2020, the clinic features four members, including a nurse practitioner, physician assistant and patient navigator.
"We have become essentially primary care for many of these individuals because it has been very difficult for them to access such care otherwise," Zimmer said.
"In many cases, we have patents who have never been in the American healthcare system, so they may not know they have diabetes, hypertension.
"In many instance, we may be the first health provider who has ever seen them," she said.
Service offerings
There's an affiliated School Health Alliance with a presence at four Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools — Cook Elementary, Hanes Middle and Carver and Parkland high schools.
The alliances provide medical, nursing, nutrition, mental health and health education services to both uninsured adults and children.
Those services include preventative care, care for minor illnesses, medication maintenance, immunizations, behavioral health and management of chronic health conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes and asthma. No-cost lab services and referrals to specialists are provided as needed.
Free testing and COVID-19 vaccine is available for uninsured people who have symptoms of COVID-19.
Listening, connecting
The clinic also partners with the Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods' health-equity collaborative, which serves as a sounding board for underserved communities to "voice what they need and integrate it into our care."
The focus on colorectal cancer screenings was among the main suggestions since those being screened has been low, Zimmer said.
Those efforts are showing up in the colorectal screening efforts, where about 60% of patients do the testing and report back to the clinic, which Zimmer said "is a pretty good percentage."
Zimmer said another consistent request for help has been for behavioral health.
"We are seeing a lot of anxiety and depression around health and health outcomes, in particular during the pandemic, where we have seen a spike in depression screenings," Zimmer said.
"There's also been a pickup in those concerns among residents near the (Winston Weaver) fertilizer fire."
As such, Zimmer said she is actively trying to find ways to integrate behavioral health into the overall mobile health initiative "that's more culturally appropriate" given historic hesitancy among Blacks and other minority groups to seek help.
Colon cancer focus
Recently, the alliance received a one-year, $9,775 grant from the Colon Cancer Coalition to help fund colorectal cancer screenings.
The grant was made possible through funds raised at the annual Get Your Rear in Gear event. This year’s event, which includes a 5K run, a walk and a kid’s fun run, is scheduled for March 26 in Winston-Salem.
The funds are being directed toward offering fecal immunochemical tests, which are done once a year and uses antibodies to detect blood in the stool.
Individuals take the test home, coached through the sampling process and return with a sample to be screened. An incentive is provided for completing the test-kit process, Zimmer said.
If there is a positive result, the clinic helps to arrange for diagnostic colonoscopy.
“Colorectal cancer screenings have drastically decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially among our patients who are underserved and who would otherwise not have access to this important screening method,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer said referrals for follow-up diagnostic colonoscopies are available if needed.
Those without insurance typically have to pay out of pocket for colonoscopies, Zimmer said.
The American Cancer Society supports the initiative by assisting with quality measures and outcomes evaluation of the program.
Zimmer said the group is offering similar outreach efforts for breast cancer screenings, which she said has its own hesitancy challenges.
"We are always looking for volunteers and community groups interested in health equity issues," Zimmer said.
