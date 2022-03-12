Mobile health clinic relies on trust, hand holding to care for patients

Making inroads into communities underserved from a healthcare perspective often requires literal and figurative hand-holding, according to an expanding local outreach initiative.

One Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist outreach strategy for those areas comes through a mobile clinic initiative.

Mobile, in this instance, translates into providing weekday services at select local churches, homeless shelters and community venues for individuals ages 13 and older.

Though the focus is on Forsyth County, some of the free services are provided in select surrounding communities.

During 2021, the clinic served more than 900 patients and participated in more than 1,500 healthcare events.

Part of the appeal of the mobile clinic is being able to spend 30 to 45 minutes with a patient "that helps build opportunities for relationship building and trust," said Rachel Zimmer, the clinic's founder and an assistant professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine.

"We do a lot of hand holding with our patients so we can ensure that they have what they need," Zimmer said.