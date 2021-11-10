Mobile-home owners face 5% insurance rate hike in Triad, Northwest North Carolina

Mobile-home owners in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina will face a 5% rate increase on their fire policies in May as part of a statewide settlement.

Mike Causey, the state's Insurance commissioner, said Tuesday he has agreed to a settlement on how much insurance rates will go up on mobile-home policies.

In February, the N.C. Rate Bureau requested permission to raise insurance rates on mobile-home policies by an average 11.3% for casualty policies and a 24.9% statewide increase on fire policies.

The state insurance commissioner, however, seldom agrees to a rate anywhere close to the bureau’s full request.

In this instance, Causey agreed to a 12.5% statewide increase on fire policies, as well as 4.7% for casualty policies.

Causey also negotiated a 0.5% decrease for the casualty policies.

Affected counties are Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

The proposed 25% rate hike on fire policies would have raised mobile-home owners' annual costs by $170, or from an average of $637 to an average of $807.