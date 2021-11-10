Mobile-home owners face 5% insurance rate hike in Triad, Northwest North Carolina

Mobile-home owners in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina will face a 5% rate increase on their fire policies in May as part of a statewide settlement.
Mike Causey, the state's Insurance commissioner, said Tuesday he has agreed to a settlement on how much insurance rates will go up on mobile-home policies.
In February, the N.C. Rate Bureau requested permission to raise insurance rates on mobile-home policies by an average 11.3% for casualty policies and a 24.9% statewide increase on fire policies.
The state insurance commissioner, however, seldom agrees to a rate anywhere close to the bureau’s full request.
In this instance, Causey agreed to a 12.5% statewide increase on fire policies, as well as 4.7% for casualty policies.
Causey also negotiated a 0.5% decrease for the casualty policies.
Affected counties are Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
The proposed 25% rate hike on fire policies would have raised mobile-home owners' annual costs by $170, or from an average of $637 to an average of $807.
Instead, the 5% increase would sent the average annual cost up $32 to $669.
“While no increase in premiums is good news to consumers, I am glad we were able to negotiate a settlement that saves consumers more than $10 million a year in premium payments compared to the original request from the Rate Bureau,” Causey said. “I am also glad the Department of Insurance has avoided a lengthy administrative legal battle, which could have cost consumers money.”
The Rate Bureau is an independent group representing insurers writing policies in North Carolina.
It typically asks for rate increases — some substantially higher in areas prone to damage from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, floods and winter storms.
Both mobile-home policies provide property and liability coverage, and include flood coverage.
The fire policy “provides coverage for a broader range of perils.”
The bureau has requested an average 25% rate increase on owners of condominiums, 24.6% on residential homeowners and 21% on tenants.
Those price requests remain in negotiations.
The bureau said a major factor in its sharp rate increase request for 2021 is that North Carolina has experienced increased wind and hail losses stemming from damaging storms.
