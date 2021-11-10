Mobile homeowners face 5% insurance rate hike in Triad, Northwest North Carolina

Mobile homeowners in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina will face a 5% rate increase on their fire policies in May as part of a statewide settlement.
Mike Causey, the state's Insurance commissioner, said Tuesday he has agreed to a settlement on how much insurance rates will go up on mobile home policies.
In February, the N.C. Rate Bureau requested permission to raise insurance rates on mobile home policies by an average 11.3% for casualty policies and a 24.9% statewide increase on fire policies.
The state insurance commissioner, however, seldom agrees to a rate anywhere close to the bureau’s full request.
In this instance, Causey agreed to a 12.5% statewide increase on fire policies, as well as 4.7% for casualty policies.
Causey also negotiated a 0.5% decrease for the casualty policies.
Affected counties are Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
The proposed 25% rate hike on fire policies would have raised mobile homeowners' annual costs by $170, or from an average of $637 to an average of $807.
Instead, the 5% increase would sent the average annual cost up $32 to $669.
“While no increase in premiums is good news to consumers, I am glad we were able to negotiate a settlement that saves consumers more than $10 million a year in premium payments compared to the original request from the Rate Bureau,” Causey said. “I am also glad the Department of Insurance has avoided a lengthy administrative legal battle, which could have cost consumers money.”
The Rate Bureau is an independent group representing insurers writing policies in North Carolina.
It typically asks for rate increases — some substantially higher in areas prone to damage from natural disasters, such as hurricanes, floods and winter storms.
Both mobile home policies provide property and liability coverage, and include flood coverage.
The fire policy “provides coverage for a broader range of perils.”
The bureau has requested an average 25% rate increase on owners of condominiums, 24.6% on residential homeowners and 21% on tenants.
Those price requests remain in negotiations.
The bureau said a major factor in its sharp rate increase request for 2021 is that North Carolina has experienced increased wind and hail losses stemming from damaging storms.
