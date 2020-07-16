A Mocksville Police Department employee has been placed on administrative leave following a social media post about George Floyd.
Screenshots appear to show that Christy Wikes-Jones, a police records specialist, shared a post depicting Floyd, who died after a Minnesota police officer put his knee on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes during an arrest. In the drawing, Floyd is holding a gun in right hand and his left arm wrapped around the neck of a pregnant woman.
Wikes-Jones shared the post with the comment "And don't forget rapped (sic) her!"
George Floyd was not charged with rape but was convicted in 2009 of aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was accused of holding a gun to a woman's abdomen. Despite multiple memes the have circulated on social media, there is nothing in court records to suggest the woman was pregnant, reports Snopes.com.
Wikes-Jones' Facebook page could be found through a Facebook search as of Thursday afternoon.
The Mocksville Police Department issued a statement regarding the post.
"In reviewing the post and messages associated with it, we realize that the employee is sharing information that does not reflect the beliefs or culture of our agency. We do not condone or agree with this employee's social media statements," the statement said. "The Mocksville Police Department is dedicated to serving its citizens with transparency and equality. The role of law enforcement must always be fair, just, and unbiased.
"These social media exchanges by the employee do not reflect the beliefs of the Mocksville Police Department or the Town of Mocksville. We cannot and will not tolerate any language, behavior, or associations that would allow for a disruption in our agency's moral code. For that reason, the employee in question has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation."
It was not immediately clear whether administrative leave means Wilkes-Jones is still being paid or whether she is still working in the police department in some capacity.
