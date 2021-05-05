Mocksville Town Board dissolves police department. Davie County Sheriff's Office will take over law-enforcement services in a three-year $1.3 million contract.

After July 1, the Mocksville Police Department will be no more.
On Tuesday, the Mocksville Town Board voted to dissolve the police department and sign a three-year $1.3 million contract with the Davie County Sheriff's Office to take over law-enforcement services. About 20 people in the Mocksville Police Department will lose their jobs, according to WGHP/Fox 8, the Winston-Salem Journal's newsgathering partner.
The decision comes after at least two years of chaos, including a pending federal lawsuit filed by a former police officer alleging that the department retaliated against him for his efforts to expose corruption in the department. At least two police chiefs have left in the last several years, and the most recent police chief, Robert Bennett, resigned because the board was considering the contract with the sheriff's office.
Town Manger Ken Gamble said at Tuesday's meeting that this was purely a financial decision.
The town is facing a $607,000 budget shortfall. That's because it is losing $260,000 in sales-tax revenue, and Davie County will no longer cover the town's recycling and landfill fees, which increases costs for the town by $347,000, according to Gamble and a news release from the town.
Gamble said he supports law-enforcement and that this decision has nothing to do with police officers individually.
"My blood does run blue," he said. "As a town manager, I have to look at the budgetary realities. This year is a very difficult year."
The question he had to consider was whether the town can continue to deliver the same services at the same level or better for less money, he said.
"This contract represents a significant savings to the town and represents a significant increase to the number of officers on the street," he said.
Gamble said at the hearing that the contract will result in $1.3 million savings to the town over three years. He compared the $1.3 million cost of the contract to the $1.9 million proposed budget for the Mocksville Police Department.
He said having Davie County Sheriff's Office take over law-enforcement services will increase the number of patrol officers in the town by 75 percent. Instead of having two patrol officers with the Mocksville Police Department per shift, the contract guarantees about 3.5 deputies per shift.
Signing a contract with the Davie County Sheriff's Office helps avoid the need to raise property taxes, Gamble said, or to dip into the fund balance, which is essentially the town's savings account. Gamble did not respond to a request for further comment on Wednesday.
Mayor Pro Tem Rob Taylor, who is also a Davie County prosecutor, said he supported the decision, even though it was agonizing for him. Taylor said he knows many of the people in the Mocksville Police Department and has worked with them as a prosecutor.
"I pay attention to facts," he said. "That's the way I do my job. Mr. Gamble has outlined a lot of facts that makes this contract a good idea for the town."
Five people spoke at Tuesday's meeting, all in opposition to getting rid of the Mocksville Police Department.
Jennifer Jackson, who said she manages an apartment complex, said she depends on the Mocksville Police Department.
"During this time of cancel culture and a nation that is already demolishing law-enforcement, is this the right option to cancel the Mocksville PD that was established in 1831?" she said. "As I read over the contract proposal, is this really over finances?"
Jackson suggested that if this were really a financial issue, the town board could have simply reduced the Mocksville Police Department's budget.
Brandon McGaha of the N.C. Police Benevolent Association spoke in opposition as well. He told WGHP/Fox 8 that this was more of a political issue before it became a budgetary issue.
"They are using the budgetary issue to get rid of the police department for other reasons that started long before the budget was on the table," he said.
John Midgett, executive director of the N.C Police Benevolent Association, sent a letter April 6 to Mayor William Marklin, saying that members of the Mocksville Police Department had reached out to the organization about "possible harassment and overreach by the Town of Mocksville."
The association, Midgett said, did not find any evidence of those allegations. But Midgett added that "it does appear there is egregious mismanagement by the board and the town administration." Among other things, Midgett urged the board to fully fund the police department, increase staffing and be "impartial evaluators of evidence using a proper standard for hearsay or mere rumor."
Last year, Brian Hill, a former Mocksville police officer, filed a federal lawsuit against the town and former police chief Pat Reagan and former town manager Matt Settlemyer. He alleged in the lawsuit that Reagan and Settlemyer retaliated against him for reporting allegations of corruption. He and two other officers complained that Reagan lied to officers, the public and elected officials, and made poor administrative decisions. He also, the lawsuit alleged, allowed Maj. Koula Black to cause discord among police department employees.
The lawsuit also alleged that the Mocksville Police Department "was wasting money" by allegedly allowing officers to not take calls or do patrols and that Black was "putting money in inmate accounts and giving prisoners access to cell phones in exchange for information. Hill was eventually fired.
Town officials have denied the allegations in court papers, and the lawsuit is pending. According to the lawsuit, the town hired Developmental Associates to do an assessment of the police department that confirmed many of Hill's allegations.
Three former Mocksville police officers made similar allegations in a federal lawsuit in 2012, and the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the town of Mocksville violated the First Amendment rights of the officers after they tried to report allegations of corruption in the police department to state agencies. After an eight-day trial in U.S. District Court in Winston-Salem, the officers won a $4.1 million jury verdict for wrongful termination.
Sheriff J.D. Hartman issued a statement about the new contract, saying that the office has provided similar services and has a contract currently with the Town of Bermuda Run. He said that officers with the Mocksville Police Department are welcome to apply with the sheriff's office.
"Our number one priority is to maintain a high level of service and response to meet the needs of the Mocksville residents and businesses, as well as all of the citizens of Davie County," he said.
