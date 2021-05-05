Mocksville Town Board dissolves police department. Davie County Sheriff's Office will take over law-enforcement services in a three-year $1.3 million contract.

"My blood does run blue," he said. "As a town manager, I have to look at the budgetary realities. This year is a very difficult year."

The question he had to consider was whether the town can continue to deliver the same services at the same level or better for less money, he said.

"This contract represents a significant savings to the town and represents a significant increase to the number of officers on the street," he said.

Gamble said at the hearing that the contract will result in $1.3 million savings to the town over three years. He compared the $1.3 million cost of the contract to the $1.9 million proposed budget for the Mocksville Police Department.

He said having Davie County Sheriff's Office take over law-enforcement services will increase the number of patrol officers in the town by 75 percent. Instead of having two patrol officers with the Mocksville Police Department per shift, the contract guarantees about 3.5 deputies per shift.

Signing a contract with the Davie County Sheriff's Office helps avoid the need to raise property taxes, Gamble said, or to dip into the fund balance, which is essentially the town's savings account. Gamble did not respond to a request for further comment on Wednesday.