Forsyth County and North Carolina reported comparatively low numbers of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said there were 1,051 new cases as of Monday. That's up from 626 reported Sunday, which was the smallest daily total since June 2.
Forsyth had 31 new cases, compared with 13 cases reported Monday. The total number of cases reported in Forsyth was at 5,317 Tuesday afternoon, and the death total was unchanged at 52.
DHHS said Monday that Sunday's drop in case totals was caused in part because “one of the commercial labs was late in submitting their full testing data file."
Another potential factor is that just 80% of the state’s hospitals reported their COVID-19 data Sunday, rather than the typical 90% to 95% reporting average. DHHS said 92% of hospitals reported Monday.
There have been 137,895 cases statewide since the pandemic began in mid-March. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18.
DHHS recorded 32 additional deaths Monday related to COVID-19, raising the overall statewide total to 2,204.
The agency said 1,122 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with illnesses related to COVID-19, up by 11 from Monday. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, told legislators Tuesday that the improvement signaled by lower August case numbers "is fragile." That is even with evidence that, statewide, the mask mandate that began June 26 is helping, she said.
Forsyth updates
Also on Tuesday, Forsyth Department of Public Health officials released more detailed information about the county's COVID-19 cases.
Of the 52 reported deaths in Forsyth, 32 were male and 20 female. There have been 32 deaths of people 65 and older, 13 in the 55-to-64 age group, five in the 45-to-54 age group and two in the 25-to-34 age group.
White residents make up 20 of the deaths, followed by 14 Latino residents, 14 Black residents and one Asian resident. The ethnicity was unknown for three residents who died.
Residents between the ages of 15 and 24 make up more than 18% of the county's total cases, as did residents in the 25-34 age group and people in the 35-44 age group.
People ages 55 to 64 make up 10.1%.
People 14 and under make up 9.9% of the county's cases, and ages 65 and older, 9.1%.
Positive tests
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 8% and 10% since mid-May.
However, it was at 5% on Monday before rising to 6% on Tuesday
Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Johnston, asked Cohen during a joint legislative healthcare oversight committee meeting if reaching a 5% positive rate is the linchpin for moving the state into Phase Three of reopening.
Cohen called it good news that the state has lowered its positive testing rate but she cautioned that she wants to see at least a seven day average at 5% — and preferably a 14-day average — before considering it a leading indicator of less COVID-19 in North Carolina.
On Aug. 5, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time, until Sept. 11, to allow selective reopenings to begin, such as K-12 public schools.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper calls a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22. Private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys, gyms and other businesses remain closed under the restrictions.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Affecting children
DHHS officials spent a portion of the legislative meeting discussing how COVID-19 affects children.
Children under age 18 account for 9% of COVID-19 cases nationally. About 30% to 40% of infected children are asymptomatic.
"Hospitalization rates are 95% lower than those for adults, but one-third of hospitalized children end up in intensive care units," said Dr. David Hill, an adjunct assistant professor of Pediatrics at UNC School of Medicine.
There have been reported cases of multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children in North Carolina. That can damage multiple organs, including the heart.
Hill said that some studies have shown transmission by children in schools and day care "is substantially less than by adults." However, he said "COVID can spread aggressively between children and adults, affecting close to half of people exposed."
Hill said children most at risk from COVID-19 are minorities and those who live in multi-generation households.
DHHS offers a state hotline — 888-600-1685 — for families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12. It is staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Care will be offered by licensed child care providers who agree to meet DHHS health and safety guidelines.
As of Monday, there are about 30,000 slots available for school-age children in licensed child care programs across the state.
For more information about child care during COVID-19, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/information/child-care/child-care-information-families.
