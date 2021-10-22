Moderna, J&J vaccine booster expected to be available in Forsyth next week

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots are on hand for eligible individuals in North Carolina, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Friday.
The Forsyth County Department of Public Health, Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist expect to begin providing either vaccine booster option next week.
The booster doses for those vaccines have been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"COVID-19 booster shots are an important tool to provide additional protection against COVID-19," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement. "I encourage anyone who is eligible to get their booster."
Booster shots will be available at primary health care providers, pharmacies, county health departments and other locations.
There is no requirement to go back to the location where the initial vaccine dose was administered.
"We will being Monday through our regular COVID vaccine clinics and at outreach events," Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.
Novant said in a statement that it is "awaiting specific details from (federal health care agencies) to incorporate into our standing orders and processes."
Novant is providing booster shots at its Hanes Mall vaccination center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, as well as at select primary-care offices.
For now, the booster shots will be by appointment only at www.MyNovant.Org, www.GetVaccinated.org, calling a primary care provider or by calling 855-648-2248.
Baptist said individuals can call 336-702-6843 to make an appointment for a booster dose.
The J&J booster shot is recommended for individuals ages 18 and older who received that vaccine at least two months ago.
Similar to the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna booster shot is recommended for individuals ages 65 and older who received their second dose at least six months ago and who are at high risk for severe illness or exposure based on their age, profession, living setting or health conditions.
The Pfizer booster has been available since Sept. 24.
Other current eligible categories for those ages 18 to 64 for Pfizer and Moderna include those who:
* Live or work in a nursing home or long-term care facility.
* Have underlying medical conditions, particularly those who are immunocompromised.
* Work in high-risk settings, such as healthcare workers, teachers and childcare providers or food workers.
* Live or work in a place where many people live together, such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities, migrant farm housing, dormitories or other group living settings in colleges or universities.
“It’s really up to the individual on whether or not they fall within the population groups that the CDC has outlined,” said Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer.”
DHHS said those who want to receive a booster shot will need to know the dates of any past COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the vaccine brand they originally received.
"Paper vaccination cards are helpful but may not be necessary,” DHHS said. “At-home vaccination and free transportation may be available."
Federal health regulators have approved individuals getting a booster different from their initial vaccine.
"Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster," DHHS said.
"Limited preliminary evidence suggests that booster doses of one of the two mRNA vaccines — Moderna or Pfizer — more effectively raise antibody levels than a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Individuals are recommended to speak with a doctor, nurse or pharmacist if they have questions about what booster is right for them.
