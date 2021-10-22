Moderna, J&J vaccine booster expected to be available in Forsyth next week

* Live or work in a place where many people live together, such as homeless shelters, correctional facilities, migrant farm housing, dormitories or other group living settings in colleges or universities.

“It’s really up to the individual on whether or not they fall within the population groups that the CDC has outlined,” said Nikki Nissen, Novant’s chief nursing officer.”

DHHS said those who want to receive a booster shot will need to know the dates of any past COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as the vaccine brand they originally received.

"Paper vaccination cards are helpful but may not be necessary,” DHHS said. “At-home vaccination and free transportation may be available."

Federal health regulators have approved individuals getting a booster different from their initial vaccine.

"Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster," DHHS said.

"Limited preliminary evidence suggests that booster doses of one of the two mRNA vaccines — Moderna or Pfizer — more effectively raise antibody levels than a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals are recommended to speak with a doctor, nurse or pharmacist if they have questions about what booster is right for them.

