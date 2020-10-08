Mojito Latin Soul Food opens Friday in former Mary's on Trade Street

Mojito Latin Soul Food will open Friday at 723 N. Trade St., the former home of Mary's Gourmet Diner.

Michael Millan, a former partner and chef of Mary's Gourmet Diner, and his wife, Michelle, own the restaurant.

A Cuban-American from Miami, he said the new restaurant will serve dishes from a variety of Latin countries.

The restaurant announced its grand opening on Facebook. Hours for the opening will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 to 10 p.m.

Mary Haglund, the founder and co-owner of the diner that bore her name, announced in late May that her restaurant would permanently close after 20 years.

Look for more about the restaurant from the Journal's food editor, Michael Hastings, in upcoming dining coverage.

